Rapid City Rotary Club postpones 100th anniversary gala
Rapid City Rotary Club postpones 100th anniversary gala

Storybook Island entrance

Rapid City Rotary Club's hallmark achievement is establishing Storybook Island. The club is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year.

Due to rising cases of COVID-19 in Rapid City and Pennington County and concern for the health and safety of the community, Rapid City Rotary Club has postponed its celebration gala that was scheduled for Sept. 23.

This year is the club’s 100th anniversary.

The club hopes to reschedule the gala at a later date. For more information, go to rapidcityrotary.org or email rapidcityrotary100@gmail.com.

For 100 years, Rapid City Rotary Club has championed projects as diverse as sponsoring Storybook Island, feeding the hungry and eradicating polio. Rapid City Rotary Club was chartered in December 1921 with 26 members. The club’s mission is service above self.

Rapid City Rotary Club’s hallmark achievement is Storybook Island, the nonprofit children’s theme park that first opened in 1959. After the 1972, the Rapid City Rotary Club helped restore the park. Storybook Island’s financing, management and operation continues to the club’s major project, according to rapidcityrotary.org.

Rapid City Rotary Club also contributes to children’s charities and causes that support education and enrichment through partnerships with The Boys and Girls Club, The Journey Museum, local schools and the Little Free Library at Storybook Island.

