The logo of the Rapid City Rush, ECHL affiliate of the NHL’s Arizona Coyotes, will be displayed on Spire Motorsports’ No. 77 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 for Sunday’s Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Gander RV 400 at Pocono Raceway with rookie driver Quin Houff at the wheel.
The Coyotes logo will also be showcased aboard the No. 77 Chevy, marking the first time both organizations will enjoy a presence in NASCAR’s premiere series, and the first time ever that an ECHL team has received this honor.
Sunday’s race will mark Houff’s 11th start of the year aboard Spire’s No. 77 entry. Earlier this month, Justin Haley pulled of an upset for the ages in the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway delivering the win for the No. 77 team at NASCAR’s highest level in Spire Motorsports first year of competition.
Spire Holdings, the parent company of Spire Motorsports and Spire Sports + Entertainment, secured an ownership stake in the Rush in late 2018.