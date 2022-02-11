Rapid City Rush open their doors to raise cancer awareness

Ron Meggs gets emotional when he recalls his older brother Gary’s fight with kidney cancer.

“He was 79,” Meggs said Thursday at the ice arena in The Monument “He would have been 80 years old on the third of November.”

Gary was diagnosed with cancer in January 2021 and died in September. Meggs has fond memories of playing softball with his brother, a pitcher and shortstop on fast-pitch teams.

“We played together whenever we could,” he said. “I’ll just say (people should) just keep fighting, just keep fighting it.”

Meggs and his wife painted Gary’s name on the ice Thursday for the Rapid City Rush’s annual Fight Cancer night on Saturday. Since the 2016-2017 season, the hockey team has invited community members to paint the names of loved ones who have cancer or are cancer survivors before the game.

Rush President Todd Mackin said about 500 people have participated in past years. Brian Gardner, media relations and broadcasting manager, said people were lined up by around 4 p.m. to paint names on Thursday. The painting was from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday.

Alisa Karr watched as her son, Fletcher, painted “I’m a survivor” with an arrow pointing to where he sits for Rush games.

The 13-year-old boy was diagnosed with childhood leukemia just before he turned five. Karr said she was in Afghanistan serving in the Army when he was diagnosed. After three years of chemotherapy, Fletcher was cancer free.

“I mother-henned him at first, and then I was like, ‘No, you’ve got to do this,’” Karr said. “I’d say teaching him from a very early age that he has no choice, he’s got to do the medicines, he’s got to do this, he’s got to do that, taught him to not be ashamed, and I don’t want him to be ashamed of his history. He should be proud that he’s a survivor.”

Karr said families confronted with childhood cancer should seek support from others who have been through it.

“Seek us out, we’ll help you because it is tough, it’s rough,” she said. “You might feel like you’re overwhelmed, especially at the beginning, but we’re out here, we’ll give you all the support you need.”

Chris Hiten recognized three people on Thursday — his wife, Dori, a two-time cancer survivor now deployed in Africa with the National Guard, his mother, Bobbi, and his father-in-law, Joe Luvisi, who recently beat cancer.

He said he’s been coming to the ice arena for past five years to honor his family and bring awareness to cancer. He said people should seek every option they can to survive it.

“Life’s too short to lose it to that,” Hiten said.

Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com

