The new owners of the Rapid City Rush hockey team said Thursday they have contacted local and federal law enforcement after the organization noticed a case of possible embezzlement.
“The Rush contacted law enforcement after our team discovered inconsistencies and irregularities with regard to some bookkeeping handled by a single former employee,” Rush President Todd Mackin said in a statement Thursday. “The issues were discovered during Spire Hockey’s post-sale payroll and bookkeeping review.”
Spire Hockey purchased the Rush in January after years of financial losses under previous owners Barry and Luke Peterson. The Rushmore Plaza Civic Center Board in January paid the Rush $174,547 to offset the hockey team’s financial losses in November and December. In all, the civic center board covered $248,047 in financial losses for the Rush in the 2018-19 season.
Mayor Steve Allender’s office issued a statement Friday acknowledging the investigation.
You have free articles remaining.
“It is an active federal investigation. The city is reserving comment on the case until federal authorities have completed the investigation,” the statement from the mayor’s office said.
The office of U.S. Attorney for the District of South Dakota Ronald Parsons declined Friday to comment on the investigation.
Mackin, meanwhile, said the Rush have been cooperating with local, state and federal investigators.
“We appreciate the very detailed and thorough investigation conducted by local law enforcement and federal authorities,” Mackin said. “Spire Hockey is committed to the financial integrity of the Rush organization and our focus since the sale was completed has been to put the best team on the ice to represent our loyal Rush fans and be one of the best entertainment values in Rapid City.”