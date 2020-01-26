Rapid City Rush stay in hunt for fourth place in division with win Sunday

Rapid City went up 2-0 with 1:59 remaining in the opening frame when Brennan Saulnier added a power-play goal, converting a wrist shot from mid-slot off a nice centering pass from defenseman Jalen Smereck. Carrying a hot stick in recent games and coming off a three-goal performance the previous night, the goal was Saulnier’s 18th of the season. Assisting on the play was Jalen Smereck, who extended his current scoring streak to four games.

In the second period, a Rush penalty 25 seconds in allowed Wichita to quickly draw within 2-1 on a Stephan Fournier power play goal.

Wichita threatened to draw even when Rush penalties setup a 5-on-3 Thunder power play. The Rush penalty kill unit was aided by a couple of big saves by goalie Alex Sakellaropoulos to stave off the equalizer.

“I would say the five-on-three, especially at that time in the game, was huge for us,” said Sakellaropoulos, who saved 38 of 40 shots. “It would have been a momentum swing had they been able to score and who knows what might have happened. But the guys were blocking shots and I made the saves I had to make, and I thought that definitely brought momentum back on to our side.”

Given the fact that the Rush have been out-scored 7-1 in the third period in the series, a 2-1 lead heading into the final frame might have seemed precarious.