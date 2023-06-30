Sufficient progress has been made on Rapid City’s downtown parking ramp structure, which will allow upper levels of the ramp to be safely used by lease holders.

SECO Construction will open these areas beginning Friday evening.

Much of the first level of the structure had been opened to public parking access earlier this month. Beginning Friday evening, most of the first floor level will be open to public parking and the second and third levels will be opened up again to leased parking, though parking will be limited in certain areas as construction teams continue to work throughout the parking structure.

Rapid City parking enforcement staff will be contacting permitholders regarding access to the additional leased spaces. A permit is required for parking in the leased spaces on the second and third levels of the structure between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Outside of these hours, the area is available for free parking to the public, apart from the limited access area on the top level of the parking structure.

In addition, beginning Friday, the west stairwell on the Sixth Street side of the facility will be opened to public access as work continues on the east stairwell.

City and contractor officials indicate construction on the parking facility will continue until late fall with detours around the work areas. Drivers and pedestrians are advised to proceed with caution throughout the facility as the work proceeds and work areas change during the construction period.