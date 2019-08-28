Automotive icon Jessi Combs of Rapid City died Tuesday while attempting to beat her own land speed record, according to a variety of online news reports. Her 52,000 horsepower jet-powered car crashed in the Alvord Desert in Oregon.
The 36-year-old Combs, a racer, fabricator, and television personality, held the title of “fastest woman on four wheels” after breaking 398 miles per hour in her North American Eagle Supersonic Speed Challenger in 2013.
Combs appeared from 2005 to 2009 on the Spike TV show Xtreme 4x4. She also appeared on Overhaulin', Mythbusters, The List: 1001 Car Things To Do Before You Die and All Girls Garage. Combs was the Grand Marshal for the Sturgis Mayor’s Ride in 2017.
This is a developing story.