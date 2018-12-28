The Kmart in north Rapid City is one of 80 stores that will be closed in 2019.
Sears Holding made the announcement today. Liquidation sales are expected to start in two weeks, according to a news release.
The 80 Kmart stores are due to close by March. That's in addition to 182 stores already slated for closure. The company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in October.
A manager contacted at the Rapid City's Kmart store at 1111 E. North St. said Friday afternoon that she could not confirm the store was on the list of closures.
The list of closures released by Sears Holdings included stores in Lincoln and Omaha in Nebraska and Rochester and Bloomington in Minnesota. Rapid City was the only location in South Dakota on the list.
The 130-year old retailer set a deadline of Friday for bids for its remaining stores to avert closing down completely.
The retailer that began out as a mail order catalog in the 1880s has been in a slow death spiral, hobbled by the Great Recession and then overwhelmed by rivals both down the street and across the internet.