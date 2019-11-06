Rapid City issued just short of $24.7 million in building permit valuation — the second-highest total for the month of October — last month.
According to a release from the city’s Department of Community Development, the city issued 432 building permits in October with a valuation total of $24,692,653.
The October valuation is second only to the $27,041,520 in permit valuation from the pre-recession month of October 2007.
For the year, the city has issued 3,360 building permits, with a total valuation of $191,657,648.
The total for the period of January through October is slightly ahead of the permits issued for the same time frame in 2018 (3,326), and puts the city well within range of continuing a string of consecutive years exceeding the $200 million mark in permit valuation.
"Prior to 2011, the city had issued more than $200 million in permit valuation only once and we've been over that benchmark every year since 2011," said Ken Young, community development director, in the release.
"The past three years, thanks to some very large single permits, we've topped the $300 million level. We are poised to have a ninth consecutive year well over the $200 million mark in permit valuation," he said.
Among the permits issued in October were six valued at more than $1 million each:
Rapid City Economic Development for Ascent Innovation's new facility at 18 E. Main St. — $9,235,000.
Community Enhancement V LLC for the Signify Call Center at 3330 Jaffa Garden Way — $2,520,000.
Champion Drive LLC for phase two work on three 15-unit apartment complexes at 3124, 3135 and 3148 Champion Drive — each valued at $1,232,000.
Hope Court Properties LLC for a strip mall at 2001 Hope Court — $1,079,314.