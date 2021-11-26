 Skip to main content
Rapid City’s Parkview Softball Complex receives funds for shade structures

A shade structure previously donated by Made for Shade. 

 Courtesy photo

Rapid City’s Parkview Softball Complex has been selected to receive matching funds for shade structures through the American Academy of Dermatology’s Adopt-a-Shade Program, according to Dr. Lycia Thornburg, of Rapid City Medical Center’s The Skin Institute, and the Made for Shade Foundation, according to a news release from the Rapid City Medical Center.

An initial grant of $10,000 from Made for Shade was matched to $20,000 by the American Academy of Dermatology’s funds, made possible by Neutrogena, and will fund two shade structures for the Parkview Softball Complex,according to the release.

The shade structures will be permanent structures with a continuous roof constructed of shade cloth, metal, or wood and provide protection from ultraviolet radiation. The Made for Shade Foundation supports and encourage sun safety.

“It is essential to provide structure for shade anywhere where people gather to be active in the sun,” Thornburg said in a statement.

