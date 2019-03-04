Tobias is a 3-year-old German shepherd mix. Tobias is a loving and super-playful guy. He enjoys curling up and cuddling, but also likes being outside and going on walks. Tobias bonds really well with his owners. He does like to be the only animal in the home, so it is recommended he go where he can be the center of attention. If you are interested in Tobias, his adoption fee is $150, which includes his microchip, his neuter surgery, and vaccines. Stop down at the Humane Society today to visit Tobias, or give us a call at 394-4170.