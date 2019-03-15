The St. Patrick's Day parade that was scheduled for Saturday morning in Rapid City has been canceled, according to the Black Hills Celtic Society.
Police and road department personnel advised the cancellation due to the weather, according to a news release from the society.
The St. Patrick's Day Dinner and Celebration at the Alex Johnson is still on; it starts at 6 p.m. Saturday.
Cost is $35 apiece for members of the Black Hills Celtic Society and $40 each for non-members. Tickets, which must be bought in advance, are available at the Celtic Connection, 517 Sixth St. in Rapid City or 605-716-904, or from Society members. There will be no ticket sales at the door.
South Dakota School of Mines & Technology’s Dublin Dash is still scheduled to start at 10 a.m. Saturday, as well.