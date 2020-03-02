Rapid City's St. Patrick's Day parade set for March 14

Celebrate St. Patrick's Day at a parade on March 14 in downtown Rapid City. The Black Hills Celtic Society is hosting the parade, which will start at 11 a.m. and travel on Main and St. Joseph Streets. Arriving early is recommended to get a good parking spot on the parade route.

This year's parade will include Black Hills Celtic Society members dressed in traditional Celtic garb, The World's Tallest Leprechaun, and a portrayal of Saint Patrick. Miss South Dakota Amber Hulse and eight local pageant winners will ride in cars from the Counts of the Cobblestone and Dakota Rods and Classics. Other participants include color guard from the VFW Post, Rapid City Fire Department, Girl Scout and Boy Scout troops, 4-H groups, a church youth group, and the Children of the American Revolution. Candy for the kids will be handed out, not thrown.

Join in this celebration of the saint who is honored for bringing Christianity to the Irish. For more information, go to facebook.com/blackhillscelticsociety/ or call BHCS president Jim Byrne at Byrne Dental, 342-1200.

