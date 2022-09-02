 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Rapid City sales tax hits record in June

Rapid City Hall

 Grace Pritchett Journal staff

Rapid City’s sales tax receipts for June came in at a record $3.7 million, eclipsing the previous monthly record of $3.63 million set in December 2021.

June’s sales tax receipts represent a 9.83% increase over the June 2021 receipts of $3.3 million.

The city’s sales tax receipts for the first half of 2022 total more than $18.2 million, at $18,248,503. The January-to-June total is 8.76% higher than the $16.7 million ($16,778,070) in sales tax receipts received for the same period in 2021. In all of 2021, the city received a record $36 million in sales tax receipts, a 19% increase over the record previously set in 2020 at $30.3 million.

“We are keeping a close eye on inflation and the higher costs of everything,” said City Finance Director Pauline Sumption. “The June number is significant because the rate of increase is coming in near the rate of inflation. It also reflects the summer started off solid in relation to overall spending in the community.”

Rapid City has experienced 25 consecutive months of higher sales tax receipts compared to the same month from the previous year. Since December 2020, when the city first reached $3 million in monthly sales tax receipts, the community has achieved more than $3 million in monthly sales tax receipts nine times.

