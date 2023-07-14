The City of Rapid City's sales tax receipts marked a record for the month of April.

The sales tax receipts for April total $6,376,202. By comparison, the sales tax receipts for April 2022 was $6,234,586.

For the first third of 2023 — the period of January through April — the sales tax receipts total is $25,003,977, also a record for Rapid City for sales tax receipts for the January through April period of the year. By comparison, the sales tax receipts for the first third of 2022 totaled $24,108,559.

The 2023 year-to-date sales tax receipts are 3.71% higher than for the same period in 2022.

April’s monthly total — a record for April — was lower than the $6,868,631 received in sales tax receipts in the community for March.

“We always see a dip in April from March before numbers rebound for the summer,” said City Finance Director Daniel Ainslie. “It’s a pattern from the last several years. Recent past history indicates the sales tax receipts will increase with the May report as traditionally that’s when the community and area begins to see an uptick in visitation and spending.”

Included in the April report were general fund sales tax receipts. For April, the general fund sales tax receipts totaled $2,982,697, compared to $2,922,025 for the same month a year ago. For the period January through April, general fund receipts stand at $11,688,125, compared to a total of $11,283,168 for the first third of 2023, a 3.59% increase.

“Overall, our rate of increase is holding steady with the rate of inflation for our region of the country and remaining above the yearly estimate of sales tax growth predicted when developing our city budget,” said Ainslie.

The April sales tax report includes breakdowns in receipts for general sales tax receipts, Vision Fund, Community Improvement Projects and BBB.