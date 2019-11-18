The Rapid City Area Schools board of education voted in a 4-3 non-binding resolution Monday evening to say they want public schools to remain voting sites.
The statement was in response to Pennington County Auditor Cindy Mohler's decision to replace 10 precincts at seven schools, a move pushed by the school superintendent, school site leaders and the police chief during conversations that some board members said they weren't aware of until they read about it in the paper.
The vote also came after nine community members from across the political spectrum spoke out against the change during public comment, saying they had concerns about voter suppression, giving into fear, optics with the upcoming bond election, and what message the change says to students and the public.
Taking away school voting sites is "taking away the best opportunity to teach our children about voting," said Carol Bell, whose grandchild attends an RCAS school.
"Schools are accessible and places that people know about," said parent Karissa Loewen.
Board members said they understood that their non-binding statement was just that, and that it's up to Mohler, not them, to determine voting sites.
Mohler told the Journal earlier this month that the new locations will be set by the new year, which means the first election that will be impacted by the change will be the Feb. 25 special election where voters will decide whether to support a nearly $190 million bond to build and renovate RCAS facilities.
Impacted voters will be notified by mail about their new polling location, Mohler said.
The auditor did not attend Monday's meeting but said in a letter read by board president Mike Roesler that she understands the public safety concerns Superintendent Lori Simon and Rapid City Police Chief Karl Jegeris raised during a February meeting. She also said that five of the seven new sites have already been secured.
The February meeting happened after Jegeris contacted Simon about the issue in the fall of 2018, RCAS spokeswoman Katy Urban said in an email. But she said parents, staff and district leadership have been raising concerns for several years, especially after the February 2018 school shooting in Parkland, Fla.
While there's been a rise in school shootings, there hasn't been an increase in violence at voting sites, Jegeris said at the meeting. But he said the move is about mitigating risk and moving the sites is the "obvious solution."
RCAS schools have strict visitor guidelines, such as requiring visitor passes, so "why would we set aside school security protocols each election day?" Jegeris asked.
Jegeris told the Journal that other communities across the country have decided to close school voting sites.
Community, board comment
Several community and board members said they're afraid the change constitutes voter suppression and will impact the already low voter turnout for special elections. Some spoke about schools being convenient places to vote, said they've never heard of people targeting schools during election days, and questioned the optics of the change occurring right before the school bond vote.
But Roesler and Simon said the board didn't even know if the bond vote would go forward during the February meeting.
Another concern was what closing school elections sites says about public spaces and the importance of voting.
"We have fewer and fewer" places where people can gather together, said Curtis Price, who's children attended RCAS schools. Carol Merwin, a retired teacher, said public schools are meant to be used for community events like voting.
Tina Mulally, a Republican who represents Pennington County in Pierre, said students learn and benefit from seeing adults vote.
If the police and school district can provide extra security during dances and football games, why can't they do so during elections, Bell questioned after the meeting.
“I don’t think we can live our life based on fear," said board member Amy Policky before voting with Christine Stephenson, Kate Thomas and Curt Pochardt in favor of the statement.
Some of them said they were upset they didn't know Simon and Jegeris had been discussing the voting site issue, and said the public deserved to have more of a say.
Brian Johnson, who voted against the statement with Roesler and Matt Stephens, said it was important to be proactive, not just reactive, when it comes to safety issue.
Roesler said he would defer to Jegeris' expertise in public safety and displayed a poll that said most parents and staff supported or were neutral about closing school voting sites. It's unclear when or how the poll was conducted.