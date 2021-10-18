Rapid City school board to consider proposed medical marijuana policy

A close look at academic progress in elementary and middle school, along with a first reading of a policy regarding medical cannabis, will be among the topics to be taken up the the Rapid City Area Schools Board of Education at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the City Hall Council of Chambers, at 300 6th St.

The board is also scheduled to vote on substantial completion of a district wide intercom upgrade project and a Grandview and Warehouse Exterior and Interior LED Lighting Upgrade.

The meeting is scheduled to include a first reading of the Administration of Medical Cannabis to Qualifying Students. Superintendent Lori Simon noted this issue during the last meeting.

Valerie Seales, the district’s director of teaching, learning and innovation, is set to deliver a report regarding academic progress for elementary and middle school. The school district uses the NWEA MAP Growth assessment.

Katy Urban, the district’s public information manager, described some of the focus of this sort of assessment.

“What you’re really trying to gauge is growth,” Urban said. “Throughout the year we’ll be able to track (students’) progress, and we’ll be seeing if they’re making gains in math and reading.”