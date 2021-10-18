 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Rapid City school board to consider proposed medical marijuana policy
alert top story

Rapid City school board to consider proposed medical marijuana policy

{{featured_button_text}}
Marijuana Plant
Courtesy photo

A close look at academic progress in elementary and middle school, along with a first reading of a policy regarding medical cannabis, will be among the topics to be taken up the the Rapid City Area Schools Board of Education at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the City Hall Council of Chambers, at 300 6th St.

The board is also scheduled to vote on substantial completion of a district wide intercom upgrade project and a Grandview and Warehouse Exterior and Interior LED Lighting Upgrade.

The meeting is scheduled to include a first reading of the Administration of Medical Cannabis to Qualifying Students. Superintendent Lori Simon noted this issue during the last meeting.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Valerie Seales, the district’s director of teaching, learning and innovation, is set to deliver a report regarding academic progress for elementary and middle school. The school district uses the NWEA MAP Growth assessment.

Katy Urban, the district’s public information manager, described some of the focus of this sort of assessment.

“What you’re really trying to gauge is growth,” Urban said. “Throughout the year we’ll be able to track (students’) progress, and we’ll be seeing if they’re making gains in math and reading.”

Also slated to be taken up by the board is potential approval of the John T. Vucurevich Foundation Delta Dental Bus Scholarship. A report on the district’s website notes that the district has partnered with the Delta Dental of South Dakota Foundation “for the last three years to bring the dental bus to RCAS students.”

The district has now been approved to receive a grant of $20,000 that would enable the Delta Dental bus “to support RCAS students three or four times per year for the next three school years.”

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Opening of the Pan-African Film and Television Festival of Ouagadougou (Fespaco)

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for Oct. 13
Local

Your Two Cents for Oct. 13

School districts are raising administrators' salaries at a faster rate than teacher salaries. Then you wonder why the state has a teacher shor…

Your Two Cents for Oct. 16
Local

Your Two Cents for Oct. 16

Why were Rapid City schools closed Wednesday? Yes, a number of teachers couldn't get to school safely. Think this through — mainly there weren…

Your Two Cents for Oct. 14
Local

Your Two Cents for Oct. 14

I can't believe the number of people who leave their cars unlocked at night. Totally brainless. Then some people wonder where all the guns tha…

Watch Now: Related Video

VIDEO: Summit Arena opens with ribbon cutting ceremony

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News