Following months of study and community input, the Board of Education for Rapid City Area Schools appears to be ready to try their hand again at passing a resolution to authorize a bond issue vote for several projects across the school district.
Monday night, the board is expected to take action on the revised resolution, sending a reduced $189 million bond package to voters. The Board of Education will meet at 5:30 p.m. in the cafeteria at South Middle School, 2 Indiana Ave., in Rapid City to take up the matter.
Monday’s meeting is open to the public.
In June, the Board of Education authorized an election for a $250 million bond question, however, they rescinded that authorization a month later, citing the need for more public input.
RCAS Superintendent Lori Simon and Board President Mike Roesler told the Journal on Friday they feel as though the reduction of more than $60 million in projects from the original proposal will be the best way to take care of needed maintenance and new construction in the district.
“We looked at a broad spectrum of feedback and we went looking for it,” Roesler said. “One of the things that put punctuation on that was a survey that Elevate Rapid City completed, and that survey showed there was more support for this number.”
The school district used information from the survey Elevate Rapid City completed over the past month, community forums and previous work from a facilities task force to find the projects that need the most attention.
If the school board approves the resolution, the bond proposal placed before voters would be for $189,553,000. That amount would include the following projects:
• Three new elementary schools in the southwest or west area, the Parkview area and the Vickie Powers Park area at a price of nearly $30 million each.
• A rebuilt South Middle School on the current site for $44 million.
• Renovations at Pinedale, Meadowbrook, Knollwood and Black Hawk elementary schools totaling just over $14 million.
• An $8.3 million renovation to Rapid City High School, converting it to an elementary/magnet school.
• A $19 million renovation at Stevens High School, adding more space for fine arts classrooms, existing theatre safety and security upgrades, student counseling and service centers.
• $12.5 million for renovations and upgrades district-wide for pathways, safety and security and multiple deferred maintenance projects.
The six-year plan also calls for the eventual closure of Canyon Lake, Robbinsdale, Wilson and Horace Mann Elementary schools. Simon said the cost to rehabilitate the old elementary school buildings or to expand them for better use is cost-prohibitive. Also, the school district is looking toward the future growth in areas of Rapid City.
“Along with the current state of some of these older facilities, we are trying to increase capacity,” Simon said. “We are looking at the ideal elementary school size that is energy efficient, that’s going to be built to last in the long term and also give us additional seats, so that when the (Ellsworth Air Force) Base expansion happens, that community growth — we want to make sure we have the space to allow that growth to happen.
Some projects were eliminated or reduced from the original $250 million bond proposals to right-size the resolution going before the Board of Education on Monday.
According to an information sheet about the new bond proposal, rebuilding West Middle School has been eliminated. Instead, funding would be set aside for maintenance and safety upgrades.
Renovation plans at Stevens High School were reduced from $22 million to $19 million. The deferred maintenance across the entire school district was cut in half — from $25 million to $12.5 million.
Roesler said the decision to cut some projects from the pending resolution list were difficult, but were needed to right-size the potential bond issue for voters.
“It was difficult and getting to the number in this way took a lot of hard work, study and input from our parents, community and business leaders,” he said.
If the school board approves the resolution, the bond would go to a vote of the people on Feb. 22.
In order for the bond question to pass, it must garner more than 60% of the vote. If approved, property taxes within the Rapid City Area School District’s boundaries would increase by 85 cents for every $1,000 of property value. The bond would be repaid over a 25-year period.