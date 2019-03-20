The Bush Foundation has named Sarah Pierce, manager of Indian education at the Rapid City Area school district, as a member of the 2019 Bush Fellows class.
She and 23 others each stand to receive up to $100,000 in training and educational opportunities over the next 12 to 24 months. Only one other individual from South Dakota, Michaela Seiber of Sioux Falls, was selected for this year's program, with others hailing from Minnesota and North Dakota.
“I’m really excited and eager to embark upon the journey that awaits," Pierce, 31, said Tuesday. "I always thought it was an amazing opportunity for professional growth.”
Pierce has served in her role for the past two years and worked in a similar capacity at public schools in Omaha, Neb., for the previous six. Originally from Rockyford on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation, she holds a bachelor's degree in English from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and a master's in secondary education from Creighton University.
She leads a team of nine faculty members and oversees programming aimed at the district's 3,000-plus Native American students. Herself a member of the Oglala Sioux Tribe, Pierce said she feels a civic responsibility to give back to Rapid City's Native community.
“I truly believe that as proponents of public education that it’s our responsibility to ensure that all students are achieving to the best of their ability. And right now we can’t say that with confidence," she said.
In the last year, she has helped shift the focus of the district's Title VI programs toward new Lakota language classes and pushed for broader implementation of state standards on Oceti Sakowin understandings.
As a Bush Fellow, Pierce said she hopes to learn from communities and school districts where historical persecution has occurred and where integration efforts are being made. She identified Polynesian inclusion measures in Hawaii and Holocaust education in Germany as two models she hopes to study.
At the same time, she hopes to be able to share what she has learned with others as well.
“The Bush Foundation believes the well-being of our region is directly impacted by investing in individual leaders,” Bush Foundation Leadership Programs Director Anita Patel said in a statement. “We look to these 24 Fellows to help shape a better future for their communities.”