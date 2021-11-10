Rapid City school district discussing 10-point grading scale

Movement to a 10-point grading scale may soon be under consideration at Rapid City Area Schools.

Valerie Seales, RCAS director of teaching, learning and innovation, delivered a presentation Tuesday during a Board of Education study session explaining a possible move to a 10-point grading scale. The scale, if approved by the board, would replace the district’s current seven-point grading scale.

Tuesday's meeting was open to the public virtually.

A 10-point grading scale would mean that a student would move into the "A" range with a 90%, a "B" range with an 80%, and so on. The soonest it could go into effect, officials said, would be the fall of 2022.

Seales said the 10-point scale matches the scale generally used by universities and allows students to compete “on a level playing field” with other school districts that employ a 10-point scale. She mentioned two other school districts in South Dakota that use the 10-point scale: the Sioux Falls School District and the Lead-Deadwood School District.

Several teachers who attended the study session spoke in favor of the change. Melissa Hadorn, who teaches German at Central High School, noted that a seven out of 10 on a quiz or other assignment is “barely passing” under the current seven-point scale, a status that may not accurately reflect the student’s performance on the assignment.

Members of the board engaged in discussion about the proposed change and also about the general process of grading. Board member Gabe Doney stressed the importance of "holding students accountable" for their work, but he also cautioned against leveling long-lasting judgments about students who are still teenagers, and who still have much time to grow.

Superintendent Lori Simon spoke in favor of the change.

“I do support the transition,” she said, citing the importance of students having a “level playing field” with institutions that use the 10-point scale. Simon said she planned to talk with colleagues in other districts using the 10-point scale.

Seales also discussed other aspects of grading, such as the way grading practices take into consideration late work, resubmissions, homework and other factors. She noted the importance of rubrics, which, as she explained, “clarify … what exemplary work looks like,” and she noted the drawbacks of grading behavior as opposed to work performance.

Seales mentioned, too, the importance of the timeliness of grading. Grades are most effective, she said, when they’re issued “as close to the learning event as possible.”

Regarding the 10-point scale, Simon suggested that the measure appear soon at a coming Board of Education meeting.

