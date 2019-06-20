The Rapid City Area Schools administrative offices will be closed today and Monday as employees move to the former Black Hills Energy building at 625 Ninth St.
In late 2017, the schools and the Rapid City YMCA announced plans to move into the 28,000-square-foot property. At the time, officials said the move would allow the YMCA to expand its early childhood education offerings and grant the school more space for administrative personnel, who currently work out of the City/School Administrative Center at 300 Sixth St.
The YMCA raised about $5 million for the acquisition of the building and closed on it in early 2018 thanks to a million-dollar in-kind gift from Black Hills Energy. It then sold a half interest in the property to the district for $3 million, which it financed with proceeds from the city's buyout of the current administrative building.
School spokesperson Katy Urban said in a press release Thursday that the move was more cost effective for the district. The district's portion of planned renovations of the City/School building would have totaled $7.5 million, she said, while the cost of renovating the old Black Hills Energy building came in at approximately $4.2 million.