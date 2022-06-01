Rapid City school wins global competition

St. Elizabeth Seton Elementary School in Rapid City has made history as the first South Dakota team to win first place at the Destination Imagination Global Finals.

Destination Imagination, a creative, team-focused STEAM competition for Kindergarten through college-level students, held their first in-person competition since COVID-19 in Kansas City, Missouri, March 21-24, bringing in over 7,000 students from over 400 teams and six countries.

Seton’s championship entry, "Spiky Balloons," won the technical challenge for the Elementary Level called Daring Escape, where participants designed and built two devices that used technical methods to overcome hazards. Students also created and presented a story about a daring escape from a hazardous situation, including a feat of skill that helped in the daring escape, and two “Team Choice Elements” that showed off the team’s interests, skills, areas of strength and talents.

For the "Spiky Balloons" entry, the skills, strengths and talent came from seven Seton students: Maggie Honeycutt, 11, Soraya Karim, 12, Kellan Knapp, 11, Brady Sage, 11, Vihaan Purushottam, 10, Tenley Sage, 9, and Lara Sage, 8.

They weren’t a group hand-picked for their skills or interests, or even a tight-knit group of friends looking for fun — they were a random group of students who happened to be free on Monday nights. Yet somehow, they formed the dream team.

“The stars aligned,” said team manager Betsy Sage, and mom to three of the seven Spiky Ballooners.

While being recognized at a national level is wonderful, Seton Principal Colleen Lecy said it is really about the process.

“It’s about the learning that takes place along the way that is paramount to the success of that program,” she said. “It offers students really positive opportunities to brainstorm and collaborate and to work as a team. And using problem solving skills, and just a lot of practical application for lifelong skills.”

For the students, it was fun.

“It was fun and hard,” Brady Sage said. “You had to work, but it was kind of fun working.”

The eight-minute skit that won their global title, while labeled technical, called on the team’s creativity as well, drawing out skills even the kids didn’t know they had.

Brady thought the story was the hardest part.

“Because you had to come up with something that was creative and nobody saw it before," he said. "The hard part was you want to keep adding and making the story a lot more exciting that in normal reality.”

Zip ties, cardboard, hot glue and “lots of spray paint” told the story of a lost porcupine with a fear of balloons. The students worked for four months on a budget of $200, having to document every purchase. They were encouraged to be resourceful with “garbage”— utilizing items around the house that wouldn’t infringe on the budget.

Spiky Balloons’ Globals skit was a modified version of the presentation that won them the state championship, and punched their ticket to Kansas City. They decided to tweak their electric device based on judges' feedback. While their story won high praise, their devices received some constructive criticism.

They left their non-electric device alone — a mousetrap that utilized CDs, dental floss and dowels to propel it through a gauntlet they’d built, through a tunnel and over a balloon barrier into their balloon world.

Their electric device, however, they improved. The team could have left it alone, but instead learned how to build a motor, and how to solder it to a battery. They built a gearbox.

The students also built their own props and made their own costumes, praised by the judges as “superb.” Their tweaks to the electric car paid off, as one of the judges commented they did an “awesome job engineering the electric car.”

The team all contributed. Purushottam accompanied their skit on the piano, and did a lot of painting. Brady was the team’s balloon twisting expert. Everyone pitched in, and everyone had fun.

Knapp’s favorite part was the team’s energy. It made everything a lot better, he said. It brought excitement “and it made us want to play more.”

“It keeps their imaginations going,” Betsy Sage said. “I love that they can look at something and feel like they could build something out of garbage.”

That creative process, she said, is what it’s all about. Participating in Destination Imagination kept that process alive and kept them working as a team. They learned how to admit their idea may not be the best.

Seton Elemetary has been participating in Destination Imagination for more than a decade. Betsy Sage participated as a student, called "Odyssey of the Mind" at the time, and was coached by her own mom.

Today, she’s the coach of South Dakota’s first winning team. They were on the bus home when they found out, with only Knapp still behind in person.

“My dad’s not very emotional, and he started tearing up,” Knapp said, when he learned they’d won first place.

Meanwhile, back on the bus, the students were “crying, hugging and screaming,” the team said.

The students weren’t thinking about the life skills they were gaining, or the creative process they’d fostered. They remembered how much fun they had, and the friends they made.

“I think it just brings joy to people’s lives,” Knapp said. “I think all people need that. And when kids are struggling in school and stuff, it’s nice to have a little getaway and hang out with your friends.”

They also surprised themselves.

“You see what kids can do when you just leave them with a couple of craft sticks and they come out with a working car,” Tenley Sage said.

They learned how to create things, Karim said, and interact with other people, and face their fears. Lara Sage experienced an opportunity to help kids have fun and show their creative side.

Whatever lessons were learned by the global champions, they were excited to make South Dakota history for Seton Elementary. But mostly, the students said they just had fun.

–Contact Laura Heckmann at lheckmann@rapidcityjournal.com–

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.