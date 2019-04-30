Rapid City Area Schools have been awarded a state workforce education grant worth $225,000 for the purchase of new computer equipment and software, the South Dakota Department of Education announced Monday.
School Spokesperson Katy Urban said the grant would aid in the development of a high school-level computer arts academy that is still being planned. Possible purchases, she said, include digital illustration programs and tools for students interested in art and graphic design.
Workforce grants are doled out each year to schools seeking to implement new career and technical education-oriented programs. Grants totaling more than $1 million were awarded this year to seven public school districts and one private school system across South Dakota.
“I commend the recipients of these grants for thinking big as they seek to grow their career and technical education programs,” Department Career and Technical Education Director Laura Scheibe said in a statement. “CTE programs help students effectively connect their K-12 education to real-world career opportunities.”