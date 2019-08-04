Two Rapid City schools are piloting a youth mentorship program this year that several local businesses have already endorsed.
A version of the TeamMates mentoring program, which is also offered at Custer schools, is being brought first to North and South middle schools. The program will be open to 25 children at each school, but additional students could be accepted if there is enough interest, Superintendent Lori Simon said Friday.
Based in Lincoln, Nebraska, TeamMates is a nonprofit organization that developed its own mentorship model, program and materials that are now used by schools in Iowa, Kansas and Wyoming in addition to its home state and South Dakota. Sitting in her new office at the former location of Black Hills Energy in downtown Rapid City, Simon said that Rapid City Area Schools began looking at bringing the program to the area more than a year ago.
"So many of our kids and our families lead such busy, busy lives and for some of our students the opportunity to work with a mentor who’s just focused on them and helping them to be successful is a really powerful opportunity," she said.
Simon said assemblies at both middle schools are being planned so that interested children can learn about the program. With their parent or guardian's permission, students can either apply to the program themselves or be recommended for it by their teachers.
Likewise, any adult can apply to be a student's mentor. Simon said that employees of Black Hills Energy, Rapid City Regional Hospital, Assurant, Evergreen Media and Scheels have already signed on to be mentors. Partnering businesses have also agreed to pay for the cost of bringing the program to the district, which Simon estimates is about $25,000.
Prospective mentors have to pass criminal background checks in order to participate with the TeamMates organization. Jess Karim, a regional coordinator for the organization, said only mentors at least 18 years old who have a high school diploma or equivalent can apply. She said that applicants are also checked against state child abuse registries.
Karim said that the organization will offer training to incoming mentors on how to relate to students and how to establish boundaries with them in September. Additional training and support will be offered throughout the school year, she said.
Both mentors and students interested in the program are asked to complete a personality profile that the group uses to match adults and children. Mentors and their students generally meet once a week and only during school hours. In states that have the program, Simon said visits often occur during lunch or free periods so that students don't miss class.
TeamMates mentorships in some schools begin as early as kindergarten and can last through to high school graduation. At the Rapid City schools, Simon said that no hard time limit for mentorships has been set.
“I think that’s really open. If it’s a good match, what TeamMates as an organization has found is that mentors will stay with those students throughout their school experience," she said.
At a meeting on Monday, the RCAS Board of Education approved an agreement with the organization establishing a local offshoot of the program. Board members appeared enthusiastic about the decision.
Stevens High School head football coach Steve Svendsen, who recently returned to Rapid City for that job, will act as the mentorship program director for the district. Simon said there are plans to expand the program to other schools in the district as well.
Beginning this school year, schools in Spearfish will also be implementing a version of the program.