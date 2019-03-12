Schools, government offices, Regional Health facilities and businesses in Rapid City will be closed Wednesday in preparation of the blizzard forecast.
Rapid City Area Schools will be closed Wednesday, and all school-related activities are canceled. Also closed are all Pennington County and Rapid City administration offices, the Rapid Transit system, 7th Circuit Courts and the 24-7 Sobriety Program.
Mayor Steve Allender said the landfill will be closed Wednesday and Thursday and garbage pickup will be suspended both days. Allender said the city hopes to resume those services on Friday.
City, county and school officials announced the closures in a joint press conference Tuesday afternoon. They said they will determine by noon Wednesday whether schools, city and county offices will re-open Thursday or remain closed another day.
Meade County offices also will closed Wednesday.
Regional Health announced Tuesday afternoon that all Rapid City clinics and hospital outpatient departments will be closed on Wednesday and Thursday, including the city's two Urgent Care Clinics.
There are two exceptions: The John T. Vucurevich Cancer Care Institute will treat patients from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. Wednesday and close on Thursday. The Dialysis Unit in the Regional Health Medical Clinic on Flormann Street will treat patients from 5:30 a.m. 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday and close on Thursday.
All inpatient services at Rapid City Hospital and the Regional Health Orthopedic & Specialty Hospital, as well as the Emergency Department in Rapid City, will continue serving patients through the storm.
At Regional Health Sturgis Hospital, clinic and outpatient services will be closed Wednesday. Depending on the severity of the storm, Sturgis clinic might be closed Thursday as well. In addition, the Regional Health Hill City will be closed on Wednesday. Officials in Spearfish and Lead-Deadwood will decide early Wednesday whether to close outpatient departments.
The National Weather Service is predicting a blizzard that will dump a foot or more of snow over Rapid City on Wednesday.