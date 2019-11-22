Many Rapid City Area School buildings are bursting at the seams — literally with gaping cracks in the walls at some sites and figuratively with student populations well over capacity.
It is with those problems in mind that district officials opened the doors of Robbinsdale Elementary School on Thursday night to allow the public to see the conditions themselves.
The presentation and tour of Robbinsdale Elementary was one of several that will be occurring across the school district until voters head to the polls Feb. 25 to make a decision on an $189.5 million school bond issue.
A super-majority vote of more than 60% in favor is required for the bond issue to pass.
Robbinsdale Elementary was built on a former dumpsite in 1953, Superintendent Lori Simon said. The 66-year-old building had additions built in 1957 and 1963 as Rapid City continued to grow to the south and east.
If voters approve the bond issue, Robbinsdale would be one of four elementary schools closed. Under the bond proposal, three new elementary schools would be built and five existing elementary schools would be renovated.
The Robbinsdale building has not aged well, Simon said, as multiple gaping cracks in the walls have appeared because of settling. Pipes for boiler water are corroded and in some instances are leaking.
The aging equipment, like heaters in classrooms that are the same age as the building, are causing issues and costly repairs.
"With many of our systems because they are so old, we actually cannot buy replacement parts to fix a lot of this," Simon said during a Thursday presentation. "We have to often go out-of-state and have parts custom made, bring workers in to do the repairs.
You have free articles remaining.
"These systems are so old and they pre-date the training that a lot of our local folks have and they just don't know how to fix these issues that we have."
The school district's Facilities Services Coordinator Kumar Veluswamy said the large cracks in the walls at Robbinsdale are constantly monitored.
"We are looking at these on a weekly basis, and what has been happening since this building was built on a dump site is that over these many years is the building is sinking and shifting causing these cracks," Veluswamy said during a tour of the structure. "These have to be monitored because we cannot hold school in a building where the structure is in jeopardy."
In addition to the structural issues of the building, Robbinsdale is overcrowded.
According to the Rapid City Area Schools' website, the enrollment at Robbinsdale Elementary is 526 students. The building's functional capacity is 509.
A long-range study by the Rapid City Area Schools' Facility Task Force projects enrollment within the boundaries of Robbinsdale Elementary will reach 583 students by 2025.
With the current overcrowding at Robbinsdale, storage space is being used as offices space. Classrooms have been divided into two spaces by temporary partition boards. Hallways are being used as additional learning areas. Restrooms are being used as spaces for some medical needs for students with disabilities.
"We know that it is very likely that at some point, this building is not going to be able to be used because will not be able to safely educate our students and have staff here," Simon said.
The Rapid City Area School District plans additional tours and presentations at other school sites between now and the Feb. 25 election. The next public presentation will be at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 3 at Canyon Lake Elementary School, 1500 Evergreen Drive.