{{featured_button_text}}
Veterans Day

Rapid City schools will be holding programs Friday and Monday, which is Veterans Day, to recognize military veterans.

 Journal file

Veterans will receive special honors from students of Rapid City Area Schools during ceremonies and celebrations on Friday and Monday, a news release from the school district said.

At Horace Mann Elementary, a pancake breakfast will be served from 8:30 tol 9:30 a.m. today for veterans and their Horace Mann Elementary families.

The celebration continues at Rapid Valley Elementary, with a complimentary breakfast beginning at 9 a.m. and a special program honoring military personnel. The school district said active-duty military and veterans are welcome to attend but must RSVP by calling 393-2221.

Veterans Day on Monday will have honor celebrations at Southwest Middle School, Pinedale Elementary and Corral Drive Elementary.

Southwest's annual Veterans Day assembly begins at 9 a.m. with performances from the school's band, orchestra and choir. Veterans are invited to attend and be recognized by the school.

At Pinedale Elementary, the school will honor veterans at a 1:45 p.m. assembly where students will sing the Star-Spangled Banner, God Bless the USA, and a medley of armed service anthems. The school district said all veterans are welcome.

Corral Drive Elementary will wrap up Veterans Day activities at 1:45 p.m. with a short program featuring three guest speakers who will discuss the meaning of honoring those who served in the armed forces.

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0