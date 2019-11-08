Veterans will receive special honors from students of Rapid City Area Schools during ceremonies and celebrations on Friday and Monday, a news release from the school district said.
At Horace Mann Elementary, a pancake breakfast will be served from 8:30 tol 9:30 a.m. today for veterans and their Horace Mann Elementary families.
The celebration continues at Rapid Valley Elementary, with a complimentary breakfast beginning at 9 a.m. and a special program honoring military personnel. The school district said active-duty military and veterans are welcome to attend but must RSVP by calling 393-2221.
Veterans Day on Monday will have honor celebrations at Southwest Middle School, Pinedale Elementary and Corral Drive Elementary.
Southwest's annual Veterans Day assembly begins at 9 a.m. with performances from the school's band, orchestra and choir. Veterans are invited to attend and be recognized by the school.
At Pinedale Elementary, the school will honor veterans at a 1:45 p.m. assembly where students will sing the Star-Spangled Banner, God Bless the USA, and a medley of armed service anthems. The school district said all veterans are welcome.
Corral Drive Elementary will wrap up Veterans Day activities at 1:45 p.m. with a short program featuring three guest speakers who will discuss the meaning of honoring those who served in the armed forces.