This week, Rapid City’s Legal and Finance Committee will consider a request to support applying for $15 million in state funds to support public infrastructure project assistance that promotes the development of single and multi-family housing in Rapid City.

Earlier this year, the South Dakota legislature approved $200 million for South Dakota Housing to promote housing development in South Dakota through grants and loans to communities. Of the $200 million, projects within the city limits of Rapid City and Sioux Falls are eligible for a combined total of $30 million in grants.

City staff is seeking council approval for a resolution of support seeking funding for a half dozen projects. Four of the six projects will directly lead to 729 additional housing units, including 471 single family homes and 258 rental units. Two projects will improve the infrastructure for growth areas in the community, which will open up opportunities for an estimated 2,500 additional housing units in the future.

“These funds will greatly impact both Rapid City and Sioux Falls,” said Jaimie Toennies, manager, Grants Division. “In Rapid City, funds will go to housing projects that will benefit working families, seniors, individuals with intellectual disabilities and low-income families. The projects will also improve the infrastructure for areas that are slated as big growth areas in our community.”

If awarded the $15 million, Rapid City would use $7.42 million for two projects — installation of a new trunk sewer system at 143rd and Country Road, opening up development opportunities for up to 2,200 units; and widening road and intersection improvements at Sheridan Lake Road from Corral Drive to Catron Boulevard, increasing development capacity for up to 300 housing units on 1,500 acres of land.

The remaining half of the $15 million would support local developers with four housing projects:

Black Hills Works: Duplex for eight disabled individuals at E. Oakland Street;

Dream Design: A total of 319 affordable and workforce single-family housing units in the Valley Drive and North Valley Drive areas;

Elmington Capital: A total of 250 affordable senior and multi-family apartment units at Camden Heights off E. Anamosa Street;

Scull Construction: A total of 157 affordable single-family homes on Reservoir Road.

After Wednesday’s meeting, the committee’s recommendation on the request will move to the City Council meeting next Monday. If the council approves the request to provide a resolution of support, the city and the developers will send applications for the funding to the state. The South Dakota Housing Authority will review the application and decisions are expected this fall.