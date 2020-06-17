Rapid City seeks applicants for Air Quality Board
Rapid City seeks applicants for Air Quality Board

The city of Rapid City is seeking to fill one vacancy on the Air Quality Board.

The Air Quality Board has one vacancy for the homeowner representative position for a term of three years. Criteria for the homeowner representative specifies that the member shall own a home in the area regulated by Rapid City Municipal Code Chapter 8.34 or Pennington County Ordinance No. 12.

Interested citizens are encouraged to apply by submitting a Citizen Interest Application online. Application deadline is 5 p.m. July 20.

The Air Quality Board meets quarterly with a goal of maintaining compliance status with the United States Environmental Protection Agency’s National Ambient Air Quality Standards, to prevent adverse health and environmental effects that result from fugitive dust emissions and smoke from wood burning and open burning.

Appointments are recommended by the mayor and confirmed by the Rapid City Council. Women and minorities are encouraged to apply.

Contact the Mayor’s Office with questions at 605-394-4110. More information on the board can be found on the Air Quality page on the city’s web site at www.rcgov.org.

