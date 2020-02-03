Rapid City seeks applicants for Mayor's Committee for People with Disabilities

The city of Rapid City is seeking to fill one vacancy on the Mayor’s Committee for People with Disabilities.

Interested citizens may apply by submitting a Citizen Interest Application online at www.rcgov.org. Application deadline is 5 p.m. Feb. 7. All vacancies are mayoral appointments.

The city is requesting interested citizens to serve on the Mayor’s Committee for People with Disabilities. The Mayor’s Committee meets the third Wednesday of each month at 3:30 p.m. at City Hall, 300 Sixth St. The committee is made up of 10 members serving terms of two-years.

The Mayor’s Committee advocates for and promotes the equal inclusion of persons with disabilities in all aspects of community life with a membership that comprises a cross-section of the community having an interest in employment and inclusion of persons with disabilities.

Members must be a resident of the greater Rapid City area. Women and minorities are encouraged to apply.

Please contact the Mayor’s Office at 394-4110 with questions.

