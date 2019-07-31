Rapid City's public transportation system stands to receive nearly $27,000 more in federal funding than it did last year.
A grant application for $1.25 million passed out of the Public Works Committee on Tuesday. If approved Monday by the Rapid City Council, it will head to the Federal Transit Administration.
Rapid City qualified for a larger appropriation partly because of its growing population estimate, Rapid Transit System Manager Megan Gould said following Tuesday's brief meeting. According to the city Community Development Department, the city's population totaled 76,532 in 2018.
Other contributing factors include population density and ridership, Gould said. According to a recent Rapid City Area Metropolitan Planning Organization report, Rapid Transit averages a daily ridership of 1,600. The system is comprised of three different services: Rapid Ride bus lines, Dial-A-Ride and the City View trolleys.
Once the application is submitted, Gould said, that funding for fiscal year 2019 will begin to be administered in late September, carrying it through fiscal year 2020. The transit system is still operating in part off of federal dollars administered for the previous fiscal year, she said.
Less money will need to be sourced locally because of the impending entitlement's size, Gould said. Approximately $920,000 in general fund money has been budgeted for the system next fiscal year, a copy of the grant application says.
Federal dollars are used to supplement the transit system's operating budget and not special projects, Public Works Director Dale Tech said Tuesday.
"It's standard, everyday maintenance. It's not like we're building a building or an addition," Tech said.
Sioux Falls — which is eligible for the same type of grant — is slated to receive $2.6 million in transit funding, according to Federal Transit Administration documents. Nationwide, the Transit Administration is poised to dole out $5.2 trillion in funding through its Urbanized Area grant program.