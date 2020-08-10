Rapid City seeks to extend bicycle path along Cambell Street

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Additional paths to bicycle safely through Rapid City are on tap for the city's Public Works Committee on Tuesday.

Among the items on the committee's agenda is a proposal to extend Rapid City's bike path along the east side of Cambell Street between Rapid Creek and E. Omaha Street/Highway 44. If approved, the item moves to next Monday's City Council meeting.

The proposal would authorize the mayor and finance officer to sign a professional services agreement with Ferber Engineering Company for design and bidding services for a Transportation Alternative grant project. The grants are a federal program distributed by the state Department of Transportation.

If approved by Council, the project would go to bid and construction would begin in spring 2021.

The path's construction coincides with another state project designed to reconfigure the intersection of Highway 44 and Cambell Street and construct a sidewalk and upgrade ADA curb ramps along the north side of E. Omaha Street/Highway 44 from Lacrosse Street to Covington Avenue (3.4 miles).

The Rapid City bike path extends 10.1 miles through the community, extending from the Cleghorn Fish Hatchery to the west to the Star of the West complex to the east; segments extending north of Mall Drive on Haines Avenue south to Omaha Street; Fifth Street segments that stretch to Catron Boulevard; a loop from Sheridan Lake Road to Corral Drive to Park Drive concluding at Jackson Boulevard; a Twilight Drive segment in Rapid Valley; a bike path loop in Robbinsdale Park and a bike path segment stretching from Canyon Lake Drive northwest through Mary Hall Park.

