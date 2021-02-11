Rapid City seeks to fill summer positions at pools, parks, golf courses

Rapid City’s pools will be open again this summer after being shut down last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are excited to announce the city pools will be open this summer,” said City Parks and Recreation Director Jeff Biegler said in a news release. “COVID-19 impacted the community in so many ways this past year, including severely limiting our recreational opportunities and closure of our community pools.”
Biegler says the department is now looking for workers to fill seasonal positions.
The jobs available include landscape maintenance workers, mowers, greenhouse workers, park laborers and custodial, forestry, irrigation workers.
The Recreation Division is seeking applicants for lifeguards, personal trainers, concessions, landscape maintenance and facility maintenance as well as golf course workers including cart washers, club house staff and outside services staff such as starter/marshals and junior golf coaches.
"Summer may be months away, but now is the time when we begin looking for dozens of workers that provide valuable assistance in getting our parks, golf courses and pools ready and maintained," said Doug Lowe, City Recreation Division director. "These positions are great first-job opportunities as well as great positions for workers with various levels of experience and skills. We offer competitive wages and the job experiences are rewarding."
Lifeguards are needed at Horace Mann, Parkview, Jimmy Hilton and Rapid City Swim Center pools. Applicants must have an American Red Cross Lifeguard certification or the ability to obtain the certification and be 15 years or older. Job duties include monitoring pool safety, conducting pool patrols and enforcing pool rules to prevent accidents, responding to emergency situations, provide first aid and assist with swim lessons.
"It may be bone-chilling cold outside this week, but it won’t be long before summer is here," said City Recreation Specialist Emily Carstensen. "We need to start in February getting the word out for lifeguards and other positions. We encourage anyone with the qualifications to consider serving as a city lifeguard this summer for a fun, rewarding experience."
Applicants can apply at rcgov.org. For more information, contact Parks and Recreation at 394-4175 or the Roosevelt Swim Center at 394-5223.