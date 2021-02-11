Rapid City seeks to fill summer positions at pools, parks, golf courses

Rapid City’s pools will be open again this summer after being shut down last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are excited to announce the city pools will be open this summer,” said City Parks and Recreation Director Jeff Biegler said in a news release. “COVID-19 impacted the community in so many ways this past year, including severely limiting our recreational opportunities and closure of our community pools.”

Biegler says the department is now looking for workers to fill seasonal positions.

The jobs available include landscape maintenance workers, mowers, greenhouse workers, park laborers and custodial, forestry, irrigation workers.

The Recreation Division is seeking applicants for lifeguards, personal trainers, concessions, landscape maintenance and facility maintenance as well as golf course workers including cart washers, club house staff and outside services staff such as starter/marshals and junior golf coaches.