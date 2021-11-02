Rapid City sees record-breaking permit valuation in October

Fifteen of the 275 building permits issued in October are valued at more than $1 million each, which helped bring the total to a record-breaking $46,877,132 for Rapid City. Last October, the city set a record for the month with 750 permits and a $42,658,163 valuation.

A permit for Monument Health's second floor alterations is valued at $4,303,525, the highest for the month. Eight of the 15 are for apartment complexes, which total $17,628,360.

Interim Community Development Director Vicki Fisher said the city is focused on developing all types of housing, but especially that which addresses the demands from growth and affordable housing.

“There is also a concerted effort by developers and contractors to address this growing demand as well and that’s reflected in the numbers we are seeing each month," Fisher said.

There have been 25 building permits so far for five or more family buildings that represent 618 units in the city. In October alone the city issued nine buildings permits representing 170 units and six permits in September representing 212 units.

For October, five 24-unit apartment complexes on Fox Road for LLAP LLC came in at $2.5 million each. The company also received a permit for a 12-unit apartment complex also on Fox Road valued at $1.25 million.

Black Hills Capital received a grading and erosion permit on Diamond Ridge Boulevard with a valuation of $2.4 million. Red River Valley Investment Group received two permits for two 15-unit apartment complexes at $1,939,180 each. Black Hills Federal Credit Union received a $1,774,350 permit for a facility on Minnesota Street.

MG Oil Company received a permit for alterations valued at $1.56 million, Boom Investments for a Taco John's on Eglin Street for $1.325 million, LN Real Estate for a Warehouse on Disk Drive at $1,288,200, and KANDW for the Town Centre shell on Fifth Street for $1.1 million.

The 15 permits had a combined valuation of $31,379,435. The month is the seventh best month overall for valuation in the city's history.

The city has a total permit valuation of $327.3 million for the year, which is shy of the 2019 record of $330 million in 2019. In 2020, the city saw a total of $275,254,669 in permit valuations.

November 2019 has the highest permit valuation on record for the city with $123,469,502 when the Summit Arena received its building permit. It's followed by the Monument Health Phase Two construction in January 2018 when there was a total of $97,566,028 in permit valuations.

October 2021 is ranked as seventh highest for permit valuations.

— Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com —

