Rapid City sees thousands of dollars in damage from vandalism

People of interest have been identified in a recent bout of vandalism in Rapid City parks as of Thursday afternoon.

City Communications Coordinator Darrell Shoemaker said the Rapid City Police Department has leads and suspects in regards to the vandalism in Memorial, Robbinsdale and Vickie Powers parks.

Jason Preble with the city's Parks Division said Thursday 12-15 trees were destroyed across the city. He said just as many were damaged, but may survive.

"It's been exceptional this year, the vandalism has been going on all year long," he said. "When the weather started getting better, the vandalism started getting worse. It includes everything from the tree damage to doors getting kicked in, a lot of spray paint every day, you name it, it's happening."

However, Preble estimates more than $10,000 in damages and losses to the city from the vandalism, which includes graffiti and destruction or damage to park restrooms and portable restrooms, theft of catalytic converters, and the destruction of trees.

Preble said the city has seen a 25-50% increase in vandalism in its parks since 2009 when he joined the division.

"It's like a boiled frog, you don't realize how bad it is until you kind of step back," he said.

Preble said the trees that are total losses will have to be replaced. He said most of the trees were in the five to 10-year range, which means they've been well fleshed out. He said that puts it at about $1,000 to $2,000 per tree.

Preble said he would guess it will cost $150 to $200 per tree to replace the ones lost, but it's not a comparison of apples to apples because a small tree will replace a 20-foot tree.

"We'll never regain what we lost," he said.

Preble said right now the Parks Division is watering trees every day of the week due to heat and will continue to do so though fall and winter.

"The cost is immense," he said. "The water itself, the hours spent out there watering, the entire thing is a huge cost to the city."

Preble said vandalism and an increase in it changes parks employees' schedules every day and they have to dedicate a certain amount of time for it.

He said there's the normal everyday wear and tear crews should be able to work on that gets ignored because they have to deal with the vandalism. He said everything gets affected.

"It is difficult, the guys are out here every single day to make sure things are cleaned up and safe," Preble said. "Every day they come back to work and it's the same thing over again. It wears them down."

Preble said he will leave decisions of punishment to the appropriate governing bodies, but if community service is an option, he'd like to be able to take those who are vandalizing the parks and have them realize how much it's costing.

Shoemaker asked if a member of the public sees vandalism, sees it happening or knows anything about the acts, to call the city's Parks Department at 605-394-4175 and/or RCPD at 605-394-4131.