A Rapid City senator has announced her resignation after an investigation by the Attorney General’s Office found Thursday she had violated the South Dakota state constitution by accepting federal funds for her small business.

Republican Jessica Castleberry will be required to repay the state $499,129 with interest after she accepted COVID-19 stimulus funds for her daycare, Little Nest Preschool, between 2020 and 2023. Initially, Castleberry had been on the hook for $603,219.76 in federal funds.

Gov. Kristi Noem had sent a letter to Attorney General Marty Jackley in late July requesting an investigation into the second term senator after the Department of Social Services fiscal staff recognized Castleberry’s name on a recent grant application and flagged it as a possible constitutional violation.

According to a 2020 South Dakota Supreme Court advisory opinion, sitting lawmakers are banned from using such payments and that the contract is considered "wholly illegal, void and against public policy and cannot be enforced in whole or in part on any theory of any kind."

“The Attorney General’s office conducted a thorough investigation into this matter and I am glad speculation from other state departments and the executive branch regarding my ethics and intentions can be laid to rest,” Castleberry said in an email Thursday. “Today I formally resign from my position in the South Dakota Senate. I was humbled to be appointed and honored to be elected. Thank you for the opportunity to serve the people of the state of South Dakota.”

Attorney General Marty Jackley said Thursday during a news conference that Castleberry had been extremely cooperative during the investigation, allowing the AG’s Office to examine her financial records and working to establish a comprehensive payment plan for the next 20 to 30 years.

“The investigation did not demonstrate any inappropriate expenditures by Sen. Castleberry of the $603,229. They went for DSS approved expenditures,” Jackley said.

This story is developing.

This story was originally published in the Sioux Falls Argus Leader.