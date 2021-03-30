Rapid City sets a January record by collecting $2.3 million in sales tax

Rapid City set a record for sales tax collections in January at $2.3 million, a 12.6% increase from 2020 when it was $2 million.

“It’s always hard to point to any particular factors,”

City communicators coordinator Darrell Shoemaker said the stock show which could have contributed to the increase, along with the second wave of federal stimulus checks toward the end of September and beginning of January.

“It may have been a late Christmas present sort of thing,” he said Tuesday. “We think the local economy benefited from that.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Shoemaker said the city also experienced a fairly mild winter, which allowed people to get out more.

“Sometimes when there’s a big month like this, there’s a little bit of a hangover effect the following month,” he said. “Who knows what February will bring. Maybe it will be sluggish, but who knows.”