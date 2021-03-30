Rapid City sets a January record by collecting $2.3 million in sales tax

Rapid City set a record for sales tax collections in January at $2.3 million, a 12.6% increase from 2020 when it was $2 million.
“It’s always hard to point to any particular factors,”
City communicators coordinator Darrell Shoemaker said the stock show which could have contributed to the increase, along with the second wave of federal stimulus checks toward the end of September and beginning of January.
“It may have been a late Christmas present sort of thing,” he said Tuesday. “We think the local economy benefited from that.”
Shoemaker said the city also experienced a fairly mild winter, which allowed people to get out more.
“Sometimes when there’s a big month like this, there’s a little bit of a hangover effect the following month,” he said. “Who knows what February will bring. Maybe it will be sluggish, but who knows.”
The Rapid City Council will discuss the January report at its 12:30 p.m. Wednesday working session in Council Chambers. The council will also discuss the St. Patrick Street reconstruction project, the $1.08 million St. Andrew/Palo Verde Drive reconstruction and utility project, and the Elm Avenue Pavement Rehabilitation Project.
The St. Andrew/Palo Verde Drive project would include a full street and utility reconstruction of St. Andrew Street east of Palo Verde Drive. The project is set as high priority due to failing water and sewer mains and multiple water main breaks in the area.
The St. Patrick Street reconstruction project would be about $900,000 with bids in the spring and estimated completion by Oct. 31.
Elm Avenue would see an asphalt inlay north of St. Patrick Street and a mill and overlay that would include the intersection of St. Patrick Street south to Flormann Street. Work would begin on the $370,000 project in June with completion in September following bid approval and issuance.
— Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com —