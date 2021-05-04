Rapid City sets April record with $55 million in building permit valuations

Top permits for April 2021 included a $2,143,300 permit to Community Enhancement for the Dakota Market Square Phase 2 on East North Street; a footing and foundation permit valued at $2,120,629 to Sharaf 6 Properties for the South Dakota Multi-Agency facility on Mall Drive; a $1,295,000 permit for a car wash and demolition to Moyle Petroleum Company; a $1.2 million permit for a hail canopy to MK Land; and a $1,123,213 permit for a Dollar General on Haines Avenue.

Shoemaker said the city saw considerable growth in the do-it-yourself projects like replacing furnaces, air conditioners, putting on additions to homes or making renovations, which leads to an increase in permits and contributes to the valuation.

He said the city has surpassed $200 million in annual permit valuation in 2007 and 2011-2015. It passed $300 million from 2016 to 2019. In 2020, the city saw a year-end valuation of $275 million in valuation.

“But it isn’t just the valuation,” Shoemaker said. “Permit numbers are also a key factor.”

Between 200 and 2010, the annual number of permits issued by the city was about 3,100 a year. Between 2011 to 2020, it grew to 4,500 per year with four years passing 5,000. In 2020, a total of 5,598 permits were issued, the second-highest year on record in a year.

“We anticipate continued building and growth with the projected addition of the B-21 Raider, the influx of people moving to the area and the continued demand for housing,” Shoemaker said.

— Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com —

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.