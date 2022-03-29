Rapid City sets cleanup week for April 18-23

Rapid City homeowners have three weeks to clean out their garages, attics and closets as the annual City-Wide Cleanup Week is just around the corner.

This year’s Cleanup Week is scheduled for April 18-23. Highlights of the week include fees waived for disposal of many items at the Rapid City Landfill Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. and the annual community cleanup set for Saturday.

Community Cleanup Day will include hundreds of volunteers armed with plastic bags combing through parks, along ditches, drainage areas, fence lines and neighborhoods in the community picking up trash. The city is continuing to signup volunteer groups and individuals to help clean up public spaces, a news release said. The city will provide trash bags and interested groups are encouraged to email Ria.Harper@rcgov.org to determine available spaces.

“The landfill will be available Monday through Friday of Cleanup Week with fees waived for disposal of many items,” said Ria Harper, City Solid Waste Outreach coordinator. “It’s a great way to get rid of a lot of items around the home and yard and in the garage.”

The relaxing of fees will be available for private pickups, cars and small trailers Monday to Friday of Cleanup Week but not commercial vehicles. All loads must be secured, the news release said. The landfill will not accept Freon-based appliances and there will be a fee for disposal of tires.

Community Cleanup Day teams will collect trash and items and leave them curbside at their respective cleanup areas for collection. There will be no admittance to the landfill for cleanup items on Saturday, with regular paid access on Saturday, April 23 from 7 a.m. to noon.

“This is a great way to help clean up our community,” said Harper. “It’s a great community service project for groups, especially youth groups and teams, as well as getting groups and teams from businesses together to spend a few hours during the week or on a Saturday morning cleaning up an area of town.”

This is the 51st year for the Community Cleanup Week.

For more information about Cleanup Week, contact the Rapid City Solid Waste Division at 605-355-3496.

