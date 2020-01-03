Rapid City sets record for building permits in 2019

Led by the city's new arena project, Rapid City's set a record for building permit valuation in 2019.

According to the city, last year's total of $329,949,084 was the fourth consecutive year it surpassed $300 million in building permit valuation. The record was $320,054,359, set in 2016.

The building permit for the new arena, which is scheduled to be completed in 2021, was for $111.5 million.

For the year, the City's Building Services Division issued 3,968 permits, the second-highest number issued since 2014. In December, the city issued 246 permits with a total valuation of $15,047,268. It was the highest number issued since December 2013, when it was 250.

Two-thirds of the $330 million in permit valuation were generated by 30 permits with a valuation of $1 million or more that totaled $209,104,285.

In addition, the city issued 1,249 residential roofing permits in 2019, a five-year high.