Rapid City sets record for building permits in 2019

Led by the city's new arena project, Rapid City's set a record for building permit valuation in 2019.
According to the city, last year's total of $329,949,084 was the fourth consecutive year it surpassed $300 million in building permit valuation. The record was $320,054,359, set in 2016.
The building permit for the new arena, which is scheduled to be completed in 2021, was for $111.5 million.
For the year, the City's Building Services Division issued 3,968 permits, the second-highest number issued since 2014. In December, the city issued 246 permits with a total valuation of $15,047,268. It was the highest number issued since December 2013, when it was 250.
Two-thirds of the $330 million in permit valuation were generated by 30 permits with a valuation of $1 million or more that totaled $209,104,285.
In addition, the city issued 1,249 residential roofing permits in 2019, a five-year high.
Top permits issued for December include Craft Properties LLC for Boulder Creek, a 32-unit apartment complex at 1330 E. Minnesota Street — $3.7 million; MWM Rapid Holdings LLC for Midwestern Office and Warehouse at 3536 Eglin — $3,060,000; Mark Hennies for a single family dwelling at 5612 Bethpage Drive — $503,891; Stecor Initiatives LLC for a single family dwelling at 5527 Bethpage Drive — $427,120; and Wood Builders Inc. for single family dwelling at 619 Haakon Street — $305,477.
"This has been an excellent decade for building in Rapid City," said Community Development Director Ken Young. "Whether in terms of building new, expansions or remodeling, we've seen consistent activity across the board in recent years - from the commercial side to the homeowner. And we remain hopeful the building and growth trends will remain steady moving forward."
The top 15 permits issued by the city in 2019 are:
- City of Rapid City for the new Civic Center arena — $111,500,000
- Hay Land LLC for the Fleet Farm Retail Store, 1001 E. Mall Drive — $20,380,124
- Rapid City Economic Development for Ascent Innovation's new facility, 18 E. Main Street — $9,235,000
- Rapid City Regional Hospital for third and fourth floor alterations, 353 Fairmont Boulevard — $7,500,000
- Discovery Circle LLC for the Common Cents facility, 1821 N. Elk Vale Road — $5,465,685
- Pennington County for the jail Expansion and remodeling project — $5,282,300
- Whisper Rock II Limited Partners for apartment complexes, 424 Neel Street — $4,965,188
- Craft Properties LLC for Boulder Creek apartment complex, 1330 E. Minnesota Street — $3,700,000
- MWM Rapid Holdings LLC for Midwestern Office and Warehouse, 3536 Eglin — $3,060,000
- Holiday Stationstores Inc. for Holiday Store, 1610 Caregiver Circle — $3,050,350
- City of Rapid City for vertical circulation alterations at Rapid City Regional Airport — $2,944,300
- Holiday Stationstores Inc. for Holiday Store, 3216 E. Highway 44 — $2,844,255
- Black Hills Surgery Center for interior build-out alterations, 216 Anamaria Drive — $2,736,512
- Community Enhancement V LLC for the Signify Call Center, 3330 Jaffa Golden Way — $2,520,000
- Hay Land LLC for the Fleet Farm Convenience Store, 1115 E. Mall Drive — $2,500,000