 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Rapid City sets record for May building permit valuations
alert top story

Rapid City sets record for May building permit valuations

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
One Stop Groundbreaking

Local and state officials turn the first dirt in March on property that will house a two-story, 100,000-square-foot building for the South Dakota One-Stop Complex in north Rapid City.

 Nathan Thompson, Journal staff

The city set a record for building permit valuations for the month of May with $44,452,882.

May also saw the second-highest number of building permits issued with 501. May 2014 had 700 permits issued with a valuation of $15,007,610. The previous highest valuation for the month was $32.6 million in 2012.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The city had a record-setting April with $55 million in permit valuations. With April and May combined, the city has a permit valuation total of $99.5 million with 1,060 permits issued.

So far for 2021, the city has issued 1,937 permits for a total of $174,320,727.

The top-valued permits in May included a $14.91 million permit to the South Dakota multi-agency facility on Mall Drive. The facility will host the state Social Services, Health, Human Services, Agriculture and Natural Resources, Revenue and Lottery, Bureau of Information Technology and Bureau of Administration departments.

The city also issued permits for $4.6 million for a Circle K/Holiday Convenience story on West Chicago Street, a $2.57 million permit for an Accupress addition on Concourse Drive, a $1.97 million permit for Property Meld on St. Joseph Street, a $1.44 million permit for the liquor store addition on East Highway 44 and a $1.29 million permit for roofing and railing upgrades to the Westhills Villages on Texas Street.

— Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
1
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Sotheby's previews NFT auction during Luxury Week

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for May 29
Local

Your Two Cents for May 29

Ten years ago, I moved here from a blue state with promises of lower taxes and that government stays out of your business. Thanks to Gov. Noem…

Your Two Cents for June 1
Local

Your Two Cents for June 1

President Biden's Memorial Day speech was patriotic, with reverence and honor for America's fallen, and a call to preserve our democracy. Ther…

Your Two Cents for June 3
Local

Your Two Cents for June 3

To the Two Cents writer who can't understand voting for medical marijuana, you've never seen how cancer treatments can further emaciate an alr…

Your Two Cents for June 2
Local

Your Two Cents for June 2

If vaccine supply is now exceeding demand, can we please find a way to get it to the numerous home-bound people who want to be vaccinated? Loc…

Watch Now: Related Video

VIDEO: Officials discuss proposed Rapid City medical marijuana ordinance

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News