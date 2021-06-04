Rapid City sets record for May building permit valuations

The city set a record for building permit valuations for the month of May with $44,452,882.

May also saw the second-highest number of building permits issued with 501. May 2014 had 700 permits issued with a valuation of $15,007,610. The previous highest valuation for the month was $32.6 million in 2012.

The city had a record-setting April with $55 million in permit valuations. With April and May combined, the city has a permit valuation total of $99.5 million with 1,060 permits issued.

So far for 2021, the city has issued 1,937 permits for a total of $174,320,727.

The top-valued permits in May included a $14.91 million permit to the South Dakota multi-agency facility on Mall Drive. The facility will host the state Social Services, Health, Human Services, Agriculture and Natural Resources, Revenue and Lottery, Bureau of Information Technology and Bureau of Administration departments.

The city also issued permits for $4.6 million for a Circle K/Holiday Convenience story on West Chicago Street, a $2.57 million permit for an Accupress addition on Concourse Drive, a $1.97 million permit for Property Meld on St. Joseph Street, a $1.44 million permit for the liquor store addition on East Highway 44 and a $1.29 million permit for roofing and railing upgrades to the Westhills Villages on Texas Street.

