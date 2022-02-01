 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Rapid City sets record for sales tax collections

Rapid City Hall sign

Rapid City Hall

 Grace Pritchett Journal staff

Rapid City’s sales tax receipts for November totaled a record $2.87 million, bringing the total of sales tax receipts in 2021 to $32.45 million.

With December’s total weeks away from release by the state, Rapid City’s 2021 total through 11 months shatters the yearly sales tax receipts record of $30.32 million set in 2020.

“We’ve seen incremental increases each month since May of 2020 and steady growth in our annual numbers in recent years,” City Finance Director Pauline Sumption said in a press release. “November’s receipts put us over the top and when we receive December’s numbers in a few weeks, the level of annual growth for this past year will be unprecedented.”

The city’s total of $32.45 million in receipts through November is 19 percent higher than the total through 11 months of 2020, which was $27.27 million. November’s receipts of $2.87 million was the highest ever for the month of November and much higher than the $2.53 million in receipts recorded in November 2020.

