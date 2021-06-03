 Skip to main content
Rapid City sets sales-tax collection record for March


Rapid City sets sales-tax collection record for March

Rapid City downtown shopping

Candace Wright shops at Karma Boutique in downtown Rapid City in September 2020. Rapid City saw a 26% increase in sales tax receipts from March 2021 over March 2020.

 Grace Pritchett Journal staff

Rapid City saw a record-setting sales tax receipt number for the month of March.

Receipts came in at $2,990,015, a 26% increase over March 2020, which had a sales tax receipt number of $2,297,697.

Deputy Finance Director Tracy Davis said the city doesn’t have specific information on what the increase entails, but is happy to see it.

“We can only assume people are out spending more money at this time,” she said.

The previous record for the city for March sales tax was in 2019 with $2,303,748.

In January, the city had $2,361,588 in sales tax receipts and $2,319,573 in February, which also set records for those months. 

From January to March, the city has received $7,671,176 in sales tax receipts, a 17.58% increase over the same timeframe in 2020. 

March was the first month in 2020 impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The first three months of 2020 saw sales tax receipts of $6,524,358.

Davis said purchases over the summer and in November and December are typically higher than the rest of the year.

“With this being anything different, who knows,” she said. “We are definitely optimistic about it and certainly pleased with what the numbers look like now.”

The city ended 2020 with a 3.3% growth in sales tax collections over 2019, which was $1 million in revenue for the city. 

— Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com

