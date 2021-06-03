Rapid City sets sales-tax collection record for March

Rapid City saw a record-setting sales tax receipt number for the month of March.

Receipts came in at $2,990,015, a 26% increase over March 2020, which had a sales tax receipt number of $2,297,697.

Deputy Finance Director Tracy Davis said the city doesn’t have specific information on what the increase entails, but is happy to see it.

“We can only assume people are out spending more money at this time,” she said.

The previous record for the city for March sales tax was in 2019 with $2,303,748.

In January, the city had $2,361,588 in sales tax receipts and $2,319,573 in February, which also set records for those months.

From January to March, the city has received $7,671,176 in sales tax receipts, a 17.58% increase over the same timeframe in 2020.

March was the first month in 2020 impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The first three months of 2020 saw sales tax receipts of $6,524,358.