Rapid City sets single-family home permit record for February

Rapid City had a record-setting month for single-family homes with 34 permits issued at a value of $7 million.
Many of the homes are in the Shepherd Hills subdivision, which is part of a Tax Increment Finance District proposed by Dream Design International in east Rapid City between East North Street and Elk Vale Road, and between United States Interstate-90 and state Highway 44.
Five residences along East Philadelphia Street have a total valuation of $1,127,969. Seven residences along Coal Bank Drive have a total valuation of $1,107,731. Five building permits for homes were also issued in January. Coal Bank Drive is in north Rapid City.
There were 17 permits issued for garages or carports in the first two months of this year compared to four in 2020.
“It all adds up,” Community Development director Ken Young said in a press release. “Whether its permits issued for roofing or do it yourself projects, single-family homes or apartment complexes, commercial development or renovations and expansions, we are continuing to see steady building activity in Rapid City.”
The city issued 241 permits in February for $22,055,205. For the first two months of 2021, the city issued 495 building permits with a total valuation of $53.41 million compared to the 406 issued in January and February 2020 for $29.44 million.
The top-valued permits include a $6.15 million for Monument Health Rapid City Hospital for the foundation and structure permit for the Cancer Care Institute addition, a $932,000 permit for Monument Health renovations at the Wound Care facility, a $918,000 permit for fifth floor ICU renovations at Monument Health, a $649,934 permit to Community Enhancement for Salon Academy, a $598,654 permit for KAD Properties for PDR Auto Body and a $532,000 permits for THF Stonebridge Development for alterations at Sanford Health.
Monument Health announced the Cancer Care expansion in January, which will add about 36,000 square feet to the 24,000-square-foot facility, said Dave Ellenbecker, vice president of facilities management and plant operations.
Work began on the two-year project on Tuesday with completion slated for the summer of 2023.
Ellenbecker said the hospital is remodeling a good portion of its Dakota Radiology Medical Center to accommodate the Wound Care Department. After completion, the department will move from orthopedic care to the new space.
“We’ve had growth and needs for our wound care department,” he said.
The department gets about 7,200 patient visits per year from 1,228 patients.
Ellenbecker said the fifth-floor ICU renovation will take the normal inpatient bed space and add a six-bed ICU care level unit.
He said the renovation was in the hospital’s 10-year master plan, but COVID-19 and community needs indicated a reduced timeline was necessary.
