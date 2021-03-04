Rapid City sets single-family home permit record for February

Rapid City had a record-setting month for single-family homes with 34 permits issued at a value of $7 million.

Many of the homes are in the Shepherd Hills subdivision, which is part of a Tax Increment Finance District proposed by Dream Design International in east Rapid City between East North Street and Elk Vale Road, and between United States Interstate-90 and state Highway 44.

Five residences along East Philadelphia Street have a total valuation of $1,127,969. Seven residences along Coal Bank Drive have a total valuation of $1,107,731. Five building permits for homes were also issued in January. Coal Bank Drive is in north Rapid City.

There were 17 permits issued for garages or carports in the first two months of this year compared to four in 2020.

“It all adds up,” Community Development director Ken Young said in a press release. “Whether its permits issued for roofing or do it yourself projects, single-family homes or apartment complexes, commercial development or renovations and expansions, we are continuing to see steady building activity in Rapid City.”