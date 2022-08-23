 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Rapid City shooting suspect arrested by Rosebud tribal police

A prime suspect in two Rapid City homicides and one shooting was arrested Tuesday night by the Rosebud Sioux Tribe Law Enforcement Services, the Rapid City Police Department confirmed.

Robert Yellow Bird, 17, of Sioux Falls, and an alleged accomplice, Benita Cisneros, were apprehended by tribal law enforcement following an intensive manhunt. Yellow Bird is a suspect in an Aug. 17 shooting in Rapid City that left one juvenile male injured and a Saturday morning shooting that left two men dead.

RCPD said Cisneros was identified as the driver of a get-away vehicle for Yellow Bird following the Saturday homicides at Knollwood Apartments.

Two other suspects in Saturday's shooting, 20-year-old Chase Quick Bear and 15-year-old Rochelle Janis, are still at-large, RCPD said Tuesday.

Anyone with any information about the whereabouts of Quick Bear and Janis should contact police immediately at 605-394-4131. An anonymous tip can also be submitted by texting the letters ‘RCPD’ and the information to 847411.

Both may be armed and should not be approached.

Quick Bear

Quick Bear
Rochelle Janis

Janis
Yellow Bird

Yellow Bird

 Courtesy Rapid City Police Department
