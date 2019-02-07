General merchandise retailer Shopko announced on Wednesday another round of store closures, and the Rapid City Shopko is among 12 total South Dakota stores to close.
Estimated date of closing for the Rapid City Shopko, located at 1845 Haines Ave., is May 5.
Other locations across the state also slated for closure include Shopko stores in Aberdeen and two locations in Sioux Falls.
Smaller Shopko Hometown stores closing include Redfield, Milbank, Wagner, Webster, Chamberlain, Dell Rapids, Sisseton and Custer. The Chamberlain store and a Shopko in Sioux Falls had been removed from an earlier closure list.
Included, however, on a “Go Forward” list of remaining open locations are Shopko stores in Watertown and Mitchell, along with smaller Shopko Hometown stores in Sturgis, Belle Fourche, Hot Springs, Mobridge, Winner and Madison.
The move comes as the Green Bay, Wisc.-based company continues restructuring following its voluntary filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, announced on Jan. 16.
Shopko had earlier announced the auction of its in-store pharmacies.
Shopko joins a growing list of national retailers that have closed or are in the process of closing stores in Rapid City, including Sears, Herberger’s, Toys R Us, and Kmart.