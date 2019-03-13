Interstate 90 will be close from Chamberlain to the Wyoming border this evening, the South Dakota Department of Transportation announced.
The winter storm affecting the southwestern region of the state made its way to Rapid City this afternoon. A mass of dry air over the area had prevented snow from falling earlier this morning, according to the National Weather Service.
Forecasters now estimate that between six and 10 inches will fall over the area, down from the foot they had earlier predicted.
Interstate 80 and highways in the Nebraska Panhandle have been closed as well. Portions of Interstate 80 in Wyoming were closed this morning and afternoon.
The Rapid City Regional Airport also closed Wednesday, cancelling about 15 flights. Many airport tenants sent employees home for the day, said Deputy Finance and Administration Director Toni Broom, although airport staff remained on duty.
Broom said the airport hopes to reopen Thursday morning and that early flights would likely be delayed.
The southeastern region of the state, meanwhile, has been inundated with heavy rainfall. The National Weather Service received reports of one to two inches of rain by this afternoon.
The rain and melting snow is causing widespread flooding in low-lying rural roadways and farmlands, meteorologist Peter Rogers of the National Weather Service said. Street flooding has been reported in Sioux Falls and in Yankton.
Lead, Deadwood and other Northern Hills communities are still expected to receive nearly two feet of snow, according to the forecast, as could Pine Ridge and Pierre. Five to six inches had fallen in Pine Ridge and in parts of Oglala Lakota and Bennett counties by mid-afternoon, forecasters said.
Between 10 and 15 inches are forecast to fall in Spearfish.
Snow is expected to taper off Thursday morning with temperatures hovering near the low 30s. Wind will die down by Friday, when dry weather and temperatures in the mid-to-upper 30s are forecast.
It has not yet been announced whether government offices and schools will reopen Thursday in Rapid City.
State governments offices in 39 counties were ordered closed today by Gov. Kristi Noem. A statement from the governor's office indicated further closures "may be necessary."
The storm also forced the closure of a Veterans Affairs outpatient clinic in Pierre and of several Black Hills National Forest offices.
