Rapid City start-up celebrates global success 10 years later

B9 Creations, a 3D printer manufacturer based in Rapid City, hosted an event Friday to celebrate their 10 year anniversary and honor the partnerships that helped them reach it.

The event was hosted at the company’s 18,000-square-foot facility on Plant Street, a far cry from the Economic Development Building on the South Dakota Mines campus where the company got its start a decade ago.

The company, founded by former U.S. Air Force pilot Mike Joyce, is what happens when “brilliant mathematicians get bored,” joked Qusi Al-Haj, West River Director for Sen. John Thune. Al-Haj was one of many government and business partners in attendance celebrating their partnership with B9.

B9’s story is of a technology company born in a Black Hills basement, said CEO Shon Anderson.

The company specializes in 3D printing solutions, from manufacturing, medical, and jewelry to aerospace, defense and dental. A counter strewn with 3D dental models, thin red plates and a model of a heart represented technology advanced far beyond home offices and fun models.

Recognized in 2015 as the Innovative Business of the Year by the Black Hills Economic Development Foundation, Anderson described them as “always the underdog." They were competing with Silicon Valley, Boston and Europe. But they never wanted to leave South Dakota.

“It’s that South Dakota mindset,” Anderson said.

The work ethic they’ve experienced here has enabled them to grow and expand, he said, across the county, and now, across the globe.

“We carve mountains,” said Adam Kaemingk, West River Regional Director for Sen. Mike Rounds. “We put a world class lab a mile underground. That’s just how [South Dakota does] things.”

The changes they've seen over the past decade have ranged from their logo and address to annual revenue and the countries they operate in — totaling 66 and counting. The knowledge has also evolved, changing a once-intimidating technology into a customer base that is educated in how they can use 3D printing technology.

They can make little lizards and Star Wars helmets, which is “really cool,” said Andrea Serna Foundation President at Black Hills Works, “but now we're making devices that fit on wheelchairs that can adjust to one person. There are now things like that on the market.”

B9’s partnership with Black Hills Works, an organization that supports adults with disabilities, is one of many that has offered a meaningful collaboration with the company.

“With our partnership,we are creating and developing these phenomenal life changing devices," Serna said.

Friday’s event was ultimately a celebration of those partnerships, from businesses and customers to the employees that make the magic happen.

“I talked about those core values,” Anderson said. “They really don't mean anything without all the people.”

Anderson’s favorite thing, he said, is seeing their employees accomplish things they didn’t know they could. B9 Creations is an opportunity to bring the gifts and talents of their employees to the world around them, he said.

Just a few of those things include fitting a tooth into the mouth of a patient, or a stent in an artery or valve in a heart. Or a jewelry store being able to print a 3D prototype that a customer can approve in under 20 minutes.

“When we create the fertile soil that helps people realize what their gifts and talents are, and then push them and challenge them to go use those to their fullest, amazing things happen,” Anderson said.

