 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Rapid City starting mosquito control efforts

Rapid City starting mosquito control efforts

{{featured_button_text}}

The city began prevention measures last week in preparation for mosquito season. 

City crews are placing larvicide briquettes in city parks, greenways, drainage areas and storm sewer outlets. Briquettes last up to 120 days and control numbers of mosquito larvae. 

The city will also use fogging procedures throughout the summer. Fogging will be utilized when needed according to citizen complaints and examinations of mosquito population within the city. According to City Communications Coordinator Darrell Shoemaker, city crews also spray outside areas where large events will occur such as Memorial Park. 

Generally speaking, it’s not harmful to pets or to humans. It is a chemical so that's the reason why we let people know so they can take the necessary precautions,” he said.

Shoemaker said that it’s important to educate citizens about the measures they can take around their own homes to control the mosquito population. 

Citizens should be aware of any item or area in their yard where “standing water collects and might be a breeding ground for mosquitoes,” said Shoemaker. 

Other precautions include using DEET products and wearing proper clothing to prevent mosquito bites. 

The city has applied for the Mosquito Control and West Nile Prevention Grant. $500,000 is available to assist communities with mosquito control efforts. Anderson said the city has applied for $10,000 to be used for additional chemicals, updating machines and equipment. Grant awards are issued around July 1.

 

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Malaysia welcomes third giant panda baby at zoo

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for May 29
Local

Your Two Cents for May 29

Ten years ago, I moved here from a blue state with promises of lower taxes and that government stays out of your business. Thanks to Gov. Noem…

Your Two Cents for June 1
Local

Your Two Cents for June 1

President Biden's Memorial Day speech was patriotic, with reverence and honor for America's fallen, and a call to preserve our democracy. Ther…

Your Two Cents for May 28
Local

Your Two Cents for May 28

18 years ago I moved from a blue state to South Dakota and that was the smartest thing I have done in my life. Thank you Governor Noem and all…

Your Two Cents for May 27
Local

Your Two Cents for May 27

Noem says "It's critical that our schools remain a place of learning." That place, of course, needs conservative control.

Watch Now: Related Video

VIDEO: Officials discuss proposed Rapid City medical marijuana ordinance

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News