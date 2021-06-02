Rapid City starting mosquito control efforts

The city began prevention measures last week in preparation for mosquito season.

City crews are placing larvicide briquettes in city parks, greenways, drainage areas and storm sewer outlets. Briquettes last up to 120 days and control numbers of mosquito larvae.

The city will also use fogging procedures throughout the summer. Fogging will be utilized when needed according to citizen complaints and examinations of mosquito population within the city. According to City Communications Coordinator Darrell Shoemaker, city crews also spray outside areas where large events will occur such as Memorial Park.

“Generally speaking, it’s not harmful to pets or to humans. It is a chemical so that's the reason why we let people know so they can take the necessary precautions,” he said.

Shoemaker said that it’s important to educate citizens about the measures they can take around their own homes to control the mosquito population.

Citizens should be aware of any item or area in their yard where “standing water collects and might be a breeding ground for mosquitoes,” said Shoemaker.