A Rapid City state senator may have days to return over $600,000 in COVID-19 relief money paid to her daycare business or face possible court action, according to South Dakota's Attorney General.

Republican Sen. Jessica Castleberry’s Little Nest Preschool in Rapid City allegedly received over $603,000 in COVID-19 stimulus funds, according to a Tuesday letter sent to Attorney General Marty Jackley from Gov. Kristi Noem requesting an investigation. Noem said the payments allegedly violated the State’s Constitution since Castleberry is a member of the legislature.

Attorney General Marty Jackley confirmed many of the details in a letter to Noem’s office dated Wednesday. Castleberry now has until August 7 to repay the funds or face court action, according to a demand letter sent to Castleberry from Jackley.

The Senator’s receipt of the funds is a violation of South Dakota’s Constitution Noem said, particularly Article III, Section 12. The constitution “prohibits a state lawmaker from having either a direct or indirect interest in a contract authorized during their time in office and up to one year thereafter”, Noem said.

“These federal stimulus funds (were) appropriated by various General Appropriations Acts that Senator Castleberry voted on in 2020 Special Session… 2021 Regular Session… 2022 Regular Session… and 2023 Regular Session,” Noem wrote.

A decision issued by the South Dakota Supreme Court in 2020 also expressly banned state lawmakers from receiving COVID-19 relief payments citing the conflict of interest.

According to Noem’s office, the payments were discovered recently as staff at the Department of Social Services recognized Castleberry’s name on an application for $4,000 in COVID-relief grants. After a review, the department allegedly found over a dozen payments reaching over $600,000 in total relief from 2020 to 2023.

In a statement released Thursday, Castleberry said, prior to applying for the grants, she hired independent legal counsel to give an opinion as to whether her company was eligible to receive federal funding.

“After consulting with legal counsel, I believed my company was eligible,” she wrote. “Upon several occasions, I communicated directly and transparently with DSS staff regarding grant applications. I am committed to resolving the issue with the State and will work with them to ensure I acted in compliance with the State Constitution.”

Castleberry became a state senator in 2019 after she was appointed to fill a vacancy. She has served ever since.